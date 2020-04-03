Man dies after being electrocuted during apparent copper theft attempt in Duarte: Fire Dept.

An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident in a file image (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A man died after being electrocuted while apparently trying to steal copper from a construction site in Duarte overnight, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said Friday morning.

Construction workers found the man’s body entangled in electrical equipment when they showed up to the site, located in the 1700 block of Business Center Drive, according to the Fire Department.

Firefighters and SoCal Edison personnel were called out to the scene and worked to isolate the high voltage substation at the construction site.

Once power to the substation is turned off, search and rescue crews will retrieve the body, according to fire officials.

Investigators believe the man died during “an unfortunate attempt to steal copper,” the department tweeted.

He has not yet been identified.

The fatality prompted the agency to remind the public that all electrical equipment should be considered energized, unless authorities say otherwise.

No additional information was immediately released.

ELECTROCUTION | 1700 Business Center Dr #Duarte | #LACoFD working with #Edison to isolate high voltage substation on active construction site where workers this morning found 1 ADLT M entangled & deceased in electrical equipment. — L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) April 3, 2020