Man dies after being found in vehicle suffering from gunshot wound in South L.A.

The 1000 block of West 97th Street in South L.A. is seen in an undated photo from Google Maps.

A man was killed after a shooting in an unincorporated area of South Los Angeles on Wednesday, officials said.

Deputies responded to the 1000 block of West 97th Street in the Westmont neighborhood around 11:23 a.m. regarding a gunshot victim, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

They arrived and found the victim sitting inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso, officials said.

The man, identified only as a Black male around 20 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man and a woman were detained by deputies and are being questioned by homicide investigators as to any possible involvement.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.