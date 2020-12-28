Man dies after being found in vehicle with gunshot wound in Lakewood

An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound in Lakewood Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responding to the 20600 block of Seine Avenue found the wounded man inside his vehicle around 4 p.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Paramedics and deputies tried to save the man’s life, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department has not named the victim.

It’s unclear who shot the man. The only information available was that a four-door vehicle seen leaving the area may have been involved, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The shooting remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.