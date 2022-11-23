Los Angeles police are investigating after a man died after he was found shot multiple times in a tent in Koreatown late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the intersection of 6th Street and Mariposa Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, police located a man inside a tent suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity, including name and age, have not yet been released.

Police are investigating the deadly shooting. At this time, it’s unclear if the man was homeless or if the shooting was gang-motivated.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department at 877-527-3247.