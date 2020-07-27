Man dies after being found with gunshot wound in Encino driveway; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left a man dead in Encino Monday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of Green Meadow Drive, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

Arriving officers found a white man down in the driveway with a gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesperson said.

A suspect, identified only as a male, was found inside the residence and taken into custody.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

