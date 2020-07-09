Man dies after being punched in the face, falling in Lancaster

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A 53-year-old man died after being sucker punched and falling on the ground in Lancaster early Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue K, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Deputies responded to the area for a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and found the victim lying on the ground with unknown injuries.

He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the man was approached by three unknown assailants and at least one punched him in the face, causing him to fall.

The assailants, only described as being male, fled in an unknown direction, and no arrests have been made in the case, officials said.

No additional details about the incident have been revealed.

Anyone with further information can call the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.