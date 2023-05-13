Police investigated a man’s death after he was struck by gunfire from his own weapon during a traffic stop on May 13, 2023. (RMG News)

A man is dead after he was struck by fire from his own gun during a struggle with police in a traffic stop in the Florence-Firestone neighborhood of South Los Angeles Friday night, officials said.

The unidentified man was pulled over by the Los Angeles Police Department near East 74th Street and South Central Avenue at about 10:30 p.m., according to Officer Jader Chavez.

During the traffic stop, officers spotted a gun in the vehicle, Chavez said.

When police tried to prevent the gun from being fired, it discharged, striking the man, Chavez added.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Sofia Pop Perez contributed to this report.