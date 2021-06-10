Man dies after being shot during dispute in Sun Valley; gunman sought

Detectives are asking the public for help in their search for whoever killed a man during a dispute in Sun Valley Wednesday night.

The incident was first reported about 11 p.m. when Foothill division patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 7900 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

Moments later, a second call reported a traffic collision in the 7600 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Arriving officers found a male victim in a wrecked 2021 Land Rover.

Investigators determined the victim was involved in the earlier dispute and drove away from the scene after being shot.

The victim then lost control of his Land Rover and collided with parked vehicles on the east side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The victim, identified only as a 43-year-old man from Los Angeles, died during surgery at a local hospital, LAPD said.

Police did not release any suspect information and are asking the public to come forward with any details that could help identify the shooter.

Anyone with information can call Detective Castro at 818-374-1925. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.