A man died Saturday night after he was shot multiple times in Boyle Heights.

The shooting happened around 10:05 p.m. near the intersection of South Indiana and Dennison streets.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies from the East L.A. station responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting victim in the area.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

The man was transported to the hospital where he was declared deceased.

Investigators say there is currently no known motive or suspect information related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at LACrimestoppers.org.