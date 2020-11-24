Man dies after being shot in head in Boyle Heights; suspects at large

Police are searching for multiple suspects after a man was shot dead in Boyle Heights Monday, officials said.

The gunfire was reported around 2:45 p.m. in the 3200 block of Fourth Street, according to Officer Tony Im, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim was approached by multiple males, who fled the scene after shooting him in the head, Im said.

Im described both the suspects and victims as Latino. It wasn’t immediately clear how many suspects police were searching for.

Aerial footage from the scene showed the victim’s body lying on the sidewalk covered in a sheet. The block was taped off for investigation.

Authorities remained at the scene Monday afternoon, and no further details were immediately available.