Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in Hollywood late Monday night.

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. near the intersection of Carlton Way and Gower Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the victim down with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

He was described as being between 35 and 40 years old.

Investigators believe there may have been some type of dispute prior to the shooting.

A small encampment was found at the scene but it was unclear if the victim was homeless.

No description of the gunman was immediately available.