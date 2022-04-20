Police are searching for whoever shot and killed a man in a Long Beach parking lot Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 4300 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Gallo confirmed in an email.

Officers arrived to the Belmont Shore neighborhood parking lot and found a man down with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Long Beach Fire Department personnel also responded and pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene, Gallo stated.

Video of the investigation showed shell casings and shattered glass in the parking lot.

Witnesses said at least four men opened fire before taking off in a white sedan. No suspect or vehicle information has been confirmed by police.

Investigators are searching for any witnesses or surveillance video that could help with the investigation.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.