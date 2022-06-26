A man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after he was shot late Saturday night in Woodland Hills.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 21900 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived on scene at a grocery store parking lot and found a man lying on the ground next to a vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Woodland Hills, was drifting in and out of consciousness as officers were on the scene.

He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, but was declared dead after arriving.

Witnesses told police they heard a single gunshot in the parking lot of the grocery store. It’s believed the man drove his car in front of the store, got out and then collapsed in parking lot.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video from the scene to try and determine what exactly happened.

The suspected shooter is believed to have been a man, but no further description is available at this time.

The victim’s name has not yet been released, pending notification of his family.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide unit at 818-374-9550.