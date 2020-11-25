Man dies after being shot multiple times in Bellflower; gunman sought

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally shot a man in Bellflower Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported about 10:48 p.m. in the 8800 block of Burton Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Responding deputies found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the shooting.

No description of the perpetrator, or perpetrators, was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.