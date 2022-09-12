A man was shot to death in Lennox Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The man, believed to be between 35 and 40 years old, was “suffering from apparent gun shot wounds” in the 10200 block of Inglewood Avenue when deputies arrived at 4:23 p.m., the LASD said in a press release.

At that time, the Los Angeles County Fire Department was transporting the man to a local hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

No information about the shooter or shooters is available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.