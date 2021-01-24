Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in Fullerton; information sought

Fullerton authorities sought the public’s help Sunday for information in a deadly stabbing.

Someone called 911 to report finding a stabbing victim outside in the 4000 block of West Valencia Drive around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Responding officers found a 36-year-old man with multiple stab wounds adjacent to that address, in the 200 block of Southern Turner Avenue, officials said.

They tried to save his life until the arrival of Fullerton fire crews, who brought the man to a local trauma center, according the Police Department. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Orange County Coroner will release the victim’s identity at a later time, police said.

Authorities said they have not determined a motive, and they did not release details about any suspect.

Detectives asked anyone with information to contact Detective C. Hines at 714-738-5334. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or visit occrimestoppers.org.