Man dies after being struck by vehicle, dragged 200 yards following argument in West L.A. area

A driver suspected of intentionally hitting two men, killing one, after an argument in the West Los Angeles area has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a brief police chase early Sunday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially dispatched to investigate a hit-and-run crash in the 11600 block of San Vicente Boulevard shortly after midnight.

They arrived to find that two men had been struck by a vehicle, and one of the victims had been dragged more than 200 yards, investigators said. He died at the scene.

The other man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, but is expected to survive.

Neither victim has been identified.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle several blocks away and initiated a pursuit. The driver — identified as 34-year-old Pedro Flores — was taken into custody soon after, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which took over the investigation after the incident was determined to have taken place in the agency’s jurisdiction.

Homicide detectives learned that the victim who was fatally struck had been involved in an argument with Flores prior to the incident.

“The suspect then got into his vehicle and deliberately used his vehicle to assault both victims, leaving one of them dead,” the release stated.

The three men were all transients who lived at the Federal Enclave adjacent to the Veterans Administration, authorities added.

Flores was booked on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on $2 million bail.



The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Those who want to leave a tip anonymously can do so through Crime Stoppers, either by calling 800- 222-8477, using the “P3 Tips” mobile app or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.