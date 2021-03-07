Man dies after colliding with another surfer at Ventura County’s Rincon Point

A 51-year-old man died Saturday after he collided with another surfer at popular Rincon Point in Ventura County, authorities said.

Gerry Gilhool was transported to Community Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said Capt. Victor Medina, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The incident was declared an accident, he said.

About 1:30 p.m. Saturday, rescue workers were dispatched to the popular surfing spot north of Ventura to assist a man who was unconscious on the beach, Medina said.

Witnesses told authorities that two men had collided in the water and both suffered head injuries. The other surfer, whose name was not immediately available, apparently drove himself to a hospital, Medina said.

