A man who lost control of a scooter and crashed into a light pole died in Riverside early Wednesday morning, officials announced.

At around 6:36 a.m., police and fire personnel responded to calls about a motorcycle being down on Alessandro Boulevard, north of Glenhaven Avenue, in Riverside.

At the scene, authorities found the rider who had suffered severe injuries. The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The individual’s identity will be known after the coroner’s investigation concludes, officials announced.

A preliminary investigation found that a 30-year-old Moreno Valley resident riding a blue Vitacci scooter was traveling northbound on Alessandro Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and collided into a light pole.

The Riverside Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to call Riverside Police Traffic Detective G. Anderson at (951)-826-8723 or by email at ganders@riversideca.gov.