A Riverside man died Monday afternoon after he crashed his vehicle into the back of a parked garbage truck.

According to the Riverside Police Department, a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Scion sedan on Railroad Avenue around 2:40 p.m.

For reasons that are still unclear, the man drifted into eastbound lanes and crashed into back of a garbage truck that was parked in the road.

The driver suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the garbage truck was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, but they avoided serious injury, the Police Department said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, however, police do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to call Detective M. Parrish at 951-826-8724.