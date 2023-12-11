A pickup truck driver died Monday morning after crashing into scaffolding in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles overnight.

The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard and West 30th Street.

Police investigate a fatal crash in South Los Angeles on Dec. 11, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

A nearby security guard performed CPR on the driver, who collapsed after getting out of the truck.

The life-saving measures were unsuccessful, however, and the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what may have caused the driver to crash.