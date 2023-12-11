A pickup truck driver died Monday morning after crashing into scaffolding in the West Adams neighborhood of South Los Angeles overnight.
The incident was reported just after 1 a.m. near Crenshaw Boulevard and West 30th Street.
A nearby security guard performed CPR on the driver, who collapsed after getting out of the truck.
The life-saving measures were unsuccessful, however, and the unidentified driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
There was no immediate word on what may have caused the driver to crash.