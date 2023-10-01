Man dies after driving off cliff in San Pedro

A man was found dead inside a car that plunged off a cliff in San Pedro late Saturday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, dispatchers received several calls regarding a vehicle that had driven off a cliff near South Meyler Street and West Paseo Del Mar around 10:30 p.m.

An aerial search led to the wrecked coupe’s discovery along the rocky shoreline, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, three LAFD divers were deployed to assist crews at the bottom of the cliff while “strong waist high surf at peak tide” battered the wrecked car.

A man was found deceased in a car after it had driven off a cliff in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (KeyNews)

A man was found deceased in a car after it had driven off a cliff in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (KeyNews)

A man was found deceased in a car after it had driven off a cliff in San Pedro, CA on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (KeyNews)

Rescuers pulled a man from the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

“A thorough search within the heavily damaged vehicle, as well as a spotlight and helicopter infrared search of the shoreline yielded no other victims,” LAFD said.

LAPD’s Harbor Division is conducting the investigation.