A man died after apparently falling into a construction trench in Sun Valley Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported about 12:20 p.m. at 8405 N. Glenoaks Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initial reports indicated that the victim had debris on his chest and was unresponsive.

The incident went from a rescue to a recovery, however, when the victim was declared dead at the scene, according to the Fire Department.

The victim might have been working with a private business construction operation at the location.

Officials with the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health as well as the Los Angeles Police Department are responding.

Several fire trucks and firefighters were at scene, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No further details about the incident have been released.