One man has died after a fatal traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities announced Tuesday.

Deputies with the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to reports of a man down around Etiwanda Avenue and Napa Street on Monday morning around 7:37 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found the man, identified only as a 41-year-old resident from San Bernardino, lying in the dirt shoulder west of Etiwanda Avenue.

During an investigation, deputies determined that the man was walking north on Etiwanda Avenue from Sixth Street and was hit by a vehicle, possibly between Sunday evening and early Monday morning, a news release said.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified about the tragic incident.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any additional information is encouraged to contact Deputy V. Peterson or Deputy B. Ogas at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can also be shared by calling WE-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME or by visiting www.wetip.com.

No information about the potential suspects or vehicle involved in the incident was released.