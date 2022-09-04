A 55-year-old Hispanic man was pronounced dead at a local hospital after police officers found him with stab wounds to his head, neck, and torso Saturday, the L.A. County Sheriffs Department said in a press release.

The man was found in Baldwin Park on 14000 Ramona Blvd. The L.A. County Sheriffs Department’s Homicide Bureau is assisting the Baldwin Park Police Department with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriffs Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or submit an anonymous tip by calling “Crime Stoppers” at (800) 222-TIPS.

No further details were available.