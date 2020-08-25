Man dies after vehicle hits him multiple times in apparently intentional incident in Lancaster: LASD

An investigation is underway into the death of a man who died after being struck multiple times by the same car in Lancaster, apparently intentionally, authorities said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of Trevor Avenue and Ovington Street just before 6:45 p.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, described only as a man, was taken to a local hospital where he died. His name was not immediately released.

During the investigation, homicide detectives uncovered video evidence “indicating the victim was intentionally struck more than once by the same vehicle,” the release stated.

Authorities did not release any further details, including a description of the vehicle involved in the fatal incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who would like to submit a tip anonymously can do so by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477, through the “P3 Tips” mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by visiting the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.