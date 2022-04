A man who was shot in a car-to-car shooting in Colton on Thursday has succumbed to his injuries, the Colton Police Department announced.

The man, whose identity was not released, was shot at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, and he died shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective M. Sandoval at 909-370-5000.