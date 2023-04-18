A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found inside a vehicle in Burbank Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Burbank Police Department, the man had been the subject of a police stop earlier in the day.

Around 1 p.m., the man’s vehicle was stopped by a Burbank police officer for an undisclosed traffic violation.

While speaking with the driver, the officer noticed ammunition on the floorboard of the vehicle and ordered the man to exit the vehicle, police said.

Instead, the man took off in his vehicle, while police opted not to pursue.

A civilian eventually contacted BPD to report seeing the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of Chase Bank at 1551 West Olive Ave.

When police approached the vehicle, they discovered that the man was dead by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigation Division at 818-238-3210.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental distress or suicidal thoughts, you can contact the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by phone call or text. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.