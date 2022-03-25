The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal robbery attempt that resulted in a man being shot and struck by a car in the Westmont area of South Los Angeles Friday afternoon.

Deputies initially responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a car at the intersection of Budlong Avenue and 109th Street at 12:12 p.m., the LASD said in a release.

When deputies arrived, they found out the man had been shot before he fell into the path of a car heading south on Budlong, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

“The victim sustained gunshot wounds and traumatic injuries as a result of the traffic collision. He was pronounced dead at the scene,” the release said.

Authorities believe that the victim came to the scene to look at a car for sale, but instead, three men tried to rob him, one of whom had a gun and shot him.

The victim then ran into the street and into the path of the car that struck him, the LASD added.

Authorities did not say if the driver of the car remained at the scene or tried to assist the victim.

The suspects fled on foot, and they were last seen heading west on 109th Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.