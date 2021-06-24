Man dies in fall after scaling broadcast tower at LAPD’s Hollenbeck station in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division is seen in an undated photo from the precinct’s Facebook page.

A 31-year-old man died this week after falling from a broadcast tower atop the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck station in Boyle Heights, authorities said.

The death has sparked a review of building security.

The man managed to climb an “outer architectural structure” on the front of the Hollenbeck station shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, then was able to access a small walkway leading to the tower, said Officer William Cooper, an LAPD spokesman.

A witness then saw the man fall from the tower to the pavement below, Cooper said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.