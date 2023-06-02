The skyline of Los Angeles is seen past Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Dec. 29, 2022. (Stefani Reynolds/ AFP via Getty Images)

A man who appeared to be in severe medical distress later died on a hiking trail in Griffith Park Friday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported around 8:40 a.m. along a trail on Vista Del Valle Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Initial information indicated that the 50-year-old man had been riding a bicycle when he went into medical distress, but officials later said he was on foot.

Firefighters and paramedics provided “intensive, advanced life-saving care,” but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information about the man or his cause of death has been released.

The hiking trail will be closed while the Los Angeles Police Department conducts their investigation, which may take several hours, officials said.