Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man in the Valley Glen neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The victim was crossing the street on Sherman Way near the Bellaire Avenue intersection when he was struck by a vehicle around 1 a.m.

The vehicle, described as an older-model white van, temporarily stopped in a nearby shopping center before leaving the scene, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Lisset Fuentes said.

The victim, identified only as a man between 30 and 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not believe the victim was in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The van is believed to be an early 2000s model but police did not provide a description of the driver.

Police are searching the area for any surveillance video that may help in the investigation.