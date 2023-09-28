Loved ones are mourning the loss of a man who died while rescuing others from a house fire in San Bernardino.

It was a split-second decision that Alfred Murillo, Jr., better known as “Freddie,” made in a heartbeat — a decision that ultimately cost his life.

“He gave his life trying to save someone else and that is the person he was,” said Corinne Lopez, Freddie’s sister.

On Sept. 25, authorities received reports of a roof fire at a home on West 14th Street near E Street around 4:30 a.m.

Within minutes, the home was completely engulfed in flames, sending large plumes of smoke across the neighborhood before authorities could arrive.

Witnesses said several people were sleeping inside the burning home, including Freddie and 23-year-old Jesse Jamal Austin.

Alfred Murillo, Jr. in a family photo.

A house fire in San Bernardino claimed the lives of two people on Sept. 25, 2023. (San Bernardino County Fire Department)

Jesse Jamal Austin in a family photo.

Alfred Murillo, Jr., known as “Freddie,” in a family photo.

A house fire in San Bernardino claimed the lives of two people on Sept. 25, 2023. (Randy Martinez)

A memorial seen outside the home as loved ones grieve the loss of Alfred Murillo, Jr. and Jesse Jamal Austin. (KTLA)

Alfred Murillo, Jr. and loved ones in a family photo.

Freddie and the others safely exited the home but after hearing Jamal was still trapped inside, without hesitating, he rushed back in.

Unfortunately, neither of them ever made it back outside.

Arriving firefighters transported Freddie to the hospital, but he died the very next morning.

“My brother ran back in to try and help those who could not get out and he wasn’t able to get out himself and he was rushed to the hospital where they could not revive him,” Corinne said.

Freddie leaves behind a daughter and so many friends and family who loved him.

Both Freddie and Jamal had only been staying at the home for the time being, loved ones said.

“He has such a big heart,” Corinne said. “He was humble and kind to everybody, all walks of life. He was the type of person, if you were cold, he would take off his shirt and give it to you. If he saw you didn’t have something to eat, he would offer you something to eat. My brother was a very genuine, loveable kind human being and he is a hero.”

The cause of the deadly fire remains under investigation. A makeshift memorial can be seen outside the home as loved ones grieve the loss of both Freddie and Jamal.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Freddie’s family with funeral expenses.