Authorities with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department have launched an investigation into what led up to the death of a man while he was in their custody.

According to an SBSD release, Corey Bennett, 50, of Adelanto was arrested at Victorville Courthouse on Friday as a court remand for grand theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

“It was believed Bennett was attempting to bring a controlled substance into the jail facility and he was placed in a cell for observation,” law enforcement officials said.

The following morning, Bennett became ill while in his cell at the High Desert Detention Center. Staff provided immediate medical attention, but his condition worsened, deputies said.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause and manner of Bennett’s death has not yet been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Specialized Investigations Detective Ian Gossweiler at 909-890-4904.

To submit anonymous information, contact We-Tip by calling 1-800-782-7463 or visiting their website.