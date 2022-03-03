Man, dog killed and three people hurt in Los Alamitos crash: Police

An eight-car crash in Los Alamitos on March 3, 2022, killed a man and dog and left three people hurt, police said. (KTLA)

An eight-car crash in Los Alamitos left one person dead and three people hurt, and a dog was killed in the collision as well, according to police.

The crash, which occurred at Katella Avenue and Los Alamitos Boulevard at about 6:15 p.m., was declared a multi-casualty event, according to Robert Acosta, a spokesperson for the Los Alamitos Police Department.

The man who died and the dog, a yellow Labrador Retriever, were in the same car, Acosta said.

Of the three people who were hurt, two people were trapped and had to be extricated, and a third person declined to be treated against medical advice, Acosta added.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, Acosta said.

