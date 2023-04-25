A man is dead after he was ejected from his pickup truck when it flipped over in Mission Hills, then struck by at at least one other vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was on the transition road from the northbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 118 Freeway at about 12:10 a.m. when his white Ford Ranger rolled down an embankment, according to Sgt. Daniel Ralph.

The pickup came to rest against a chain link fence at the bottom of the hill, but the driver was ejected from the vehicle and remained on the roadway.

A man was killed after he was ejected from his pickup in a rollover crash on April 25, 2023. (KTLA)

He was then hit by “one or two other vehicles,” Ralph said.

Officials have not said if those vehicles stopped to offer assistance or if they fled the scene.

The freeway was closed for several hours due to the investigation, which remains ongoing.