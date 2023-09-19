The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says a man in this vehicle exposed himself to a child in San Dimas on Sept. 14, 2023.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a man who exposed himself to a child near Rancho Park in San Dimas on Thursday.

The man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old with black curly hair, was sitting in a blue sedan at South Valley Center Avenue and Windsor Drive around 3:40 p.m. when an 11-year-old walked by the vehicle, officials said in a news release. That location is just a few hundred feet from Rancho Park.

“The suspect engaged the victim in a conversation and engaged in inappropriate behavior while exposing himself,” the release added.

The man was wearing a face mask at the time, investigators said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Valles 909-450-2743.

To provide information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.