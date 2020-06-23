Man exposes himself to Fillmore jogger, attacks her before she gets away: Officials

A bike path near Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

Officials in Fillmore are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 65-year-old jogger and attacked her before she got away Sunday morning.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. along the Sespe Creek bike path near Old Telegraph Road, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The man allegedly exposed himself to the woman then attacked her, authorities said without elaborating.

The victim was able to break free and ran from the area before calling police. It is not known if the man stayed in the area or if he also ran away.

The victim was not physically harmed during the attack, officials said.

She described the man as being about 19-years-old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and 170 pounds, officials said. He is believed to have a light complexion and a thin mustache, and he was wearing dark colored clothing and a hat.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Jamal Clark at 805-384-4740 or Sergeant Hector Macias at 805-384-4730.