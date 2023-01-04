A rider waits to board as a train arrives at the subway stop at Pershing Square on April 25, 2006, in Los Angeles. (David McNew/Getty Images)

A man survived being stuck under a subway platform and possibly struck by a train at the Hollywood/Western Metro Station on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The unidentified man was “conscious and alert with undetermined injury” after he was wedged under the subway station platform due to possibly being struck by a Red Line (or B Line) train, the LAFD said in an alert at about 9:30 a.m.

The man was not “physically trapped by the train,” and he was extricated and was tended to by LAFD personnel.

“His site affiliation and the circumstances of his being at track level have yet to be determined. No other injuries reported,” the alert added.

Anyone seeking information about the Red (B) Line train operations can visit Metro on Twitter.