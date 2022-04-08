A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun outside a bar in unincorporated Anaheim last month, officials announced Friday.

The incident occurred about 12 a.m. March 19 following an altercation at 99 Bottles and Cocktails, located at 8901 Katella Ave.

Those involved in the altercation were escorted out by security, but they continued fighting outside, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect left the area, returned with a handgun and fired multiple rounds, including one in the direction of a 34-year-old woman, officials said.

The shooter drove off in a Dodge Charger heading east.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify the shooter as 36-year-old Jairo Esteven Quijano, of Torrance.

He was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun, officials said.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.