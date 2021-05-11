Man facing hate crime charges for throwing bottle at Newport Beach store owner, using racial slurs: DA

A 64-year-old man is facing felony hate crime charges for allegedly attacking the owner of a 7-Eleven store in Newport Beach with a bottle and making denigrating comments about immigrants, officials announced Tuesday.

Danny Martin Loros, of Costa Mesa, was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, one felony count of violation of civil rights causing violent injury, and one felony hate crime enhancement, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

On May 7, Loros allegedly threw a liquor bottle at the owner of a 7-Eleven after being asked to leave. He is accused of using racial slurs and making disparaging comments about immigrants, the DA’s office said.

The bottle Loros threw struck the victim in the stomach, officials said.

He is currently being held at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange on $40,000 bail, and faces a maximum sentence of seven years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

“Business owners should be able to run their businesses without fear of being attacked because of how they look,” O.C. District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. “Hate crimes are not only devastating for the individual victims, they are also devastating for the entire community because of the fear these kinds of crimes create.”

Meanwhile, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that they’re creating of a special unit to prosecute hate crimes, including those based on bias against a victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or gender.

“The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is fully committed to holding haters accountable and prosecuting hate-motivated crimes to the fullest extent of the law,” Spitzer said.