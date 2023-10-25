A Malibu man pleaded not guilty to four counts of murder in connection with a high-speed Pacific Coast Highway crash that killed four Pepperdine University students.

Fraser Michael Bohm, 22, also faces four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said Tuesday.

He added that Bohm was going 104 mph in a 45 mph zone on PCH the night of Oct. 17 when he lost control and crashed into Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. The college seniors died at the scene.

He had been arrested at the scene but was released from custody hours later while authorities investigated the circumstances of the crash. He was eventually re-arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams died when authorities say a speeding driver hit them on the Pacific Coast Highway roughly four miles east of the school.

“We lost four young people with a complete life ahead of them, for really no reason other than complete and reckless disregard for the life of others,” Gascón said.

Bohm was previously being held on $8 million bail, but that was reduced to $4 million, the DA’s office explained.

He faces multiple life sentences if convicted as charged.

“Our hearts go out the families, loved ones and the Pepperdine University family as they cope with this unimaginable pain,” Gascón said. “Today we stand in deep sorrow for the loss of four innocent lives tragically taken in a senseless act. We want to assure the community that we are committed to seeking justice for those who have been taken from us too soon.”