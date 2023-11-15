A bizarre and dangerous incident was captured on cell phone video in Orange County when a man fell from the back of a big rig Wednesday morning.

The video obtained by Traffic News Los Angeles shows a man clinging to the rear of the tractor-trailer as it traveled along the 91 Freeway.

The man tries to carefully step off the bumper of the moving vehicle only to tumble and fall onto his chest, the video shows.

The truck driver may have been aware of the man’s presence since they appeared to be driving slowly compared to other vehicles.

Nothing else is known about the incident and was not immediately clear if the man was injured.