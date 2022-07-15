Police in Ontario fatally shot a man they say charged at them with a knife Thursday evening.

The incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 4300 block of Ontario Mills Parkway, an Ontario Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Police were called because a man was said to be harassing customers with a knife while asking for money.

Arriving officers attempted to contact the man, who then charged at them with a knife, the spokesperson said.

That’s when at least one officer opened fire, striking the suspect.

Firefighters responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man’s identity.

None of the officers were injured in the incident.