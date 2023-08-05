One person was killed and another hospitalized after a deadly shooting at a Metro bus station in Tarzana on August 4, 2023. (KTLA)

The man who was shot and killed at a Metro bus station in Tarzana has been identified by police.

The shooting took place at the Metro Orange Line bus station at the intersection of Reseda Boulevard and Oxnard Street around 7:25 p.m. Friday night.

According to a Los Angeles Police Department release, the two victims had just arrived at the Orange Line bus station when they became involved in an altercation with the suspect.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired several shots at the victims, striking both, before fleeing the scene.

When responding officers arrived on scene, they located the two victims with gunshot wounds lying in the MTA Orange Line busway, authorities said.

Paramedics transported both victims to a local hospital, where one succumbed to his injuries and one was listed in stable condition.

The deceased victim was identified by authorities as Brandyn Rodrigo Mendez, 28, of Van Nuys. The identity of the second victim is unknown.

Witnesses of the shooting were deeply shaken, but remained hopeful that the surviving victim would make a full recovery.

“What we witnessed today was really shocking…it was alarming,” said Juan Gonzalez, who heard the shots ring out and ran into a nearby Baskin-Robbins. “It was very graphic and super close by; the gunshots were right there and it’s just a tragedy to see that we have to resort to violence in today’s time to get our points across. I just hope that they get better.”

Authorities have not released a description of the suspect.

Detectives with the LAPD’s Valley Bureau are handling the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Valley Bureau’s Homicide unit at 818-374-9550.

Calls made on the weekend or during non-business hours should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.