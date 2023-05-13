A man is dead after he was shot at an Agoura Hills community pool early Saturday morning.

Multiple gunshots were reported at around 12:30 a.m. on Strawberry Hill Drive near Windsong Lane, and the unidentified victim sustained at least one gunshot wound to the stomach, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine if the victim lived in the neighborhood and how many people may have been involved.

No arrests have been made.