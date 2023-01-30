A man was found shot to death at a luxury high-rise apartment in downtown Los Angeles Sunday night.

The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. at 1008 W. 8th St., Los Angeles police officials told KTLA.

Responding officers found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Video from the scene showed police and fire responding to the apartment, which is near the entrance of the 110 Freeway.

Two men were seen on video being taken into custody, but police have not elaborated on any arrests.

No further details about the incident have been released.