Man fatally shot at downtown L.A. jewelry store

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LAPD Officer Martinez clears the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed inside a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD Officer Martinez clears the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed inside a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store, Los Angeles police said.

Officers received a call about broken glass in the 700 block of South Broadway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. The call came from a neighbor, who also reported that a person had been shot.

By 10 a.m., a crowd had gathered in front of the store while police officers rolled yellow tape around the crime scene. Some people sobbed, while others comforted them.

An officer confirmed that a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter