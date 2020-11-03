Man fatally shot at downtown L.A. jewelry store

LAPD Officer Martinez clears the corner of South Broadway and 7th Street, where a man was shot and killed inside a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles on Nov. 3, 2020. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning at a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store, Los Angeles police said.

Officers received a call about broken glass in the 700 block of South Broadway shortly before 9:30 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. The call came from a neighbor, who also reported that a person had been shot.

By 10 a.m., a crowd had gathered in front of the store while police officers rolled yellow tape around the crime scene. Some people sobbed, while others comforted them.

An officer confirmed that a male victim had been pronounced dead at the scene.

