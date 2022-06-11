A 31-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station in Van Nuys early Saturday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the shooter.

Rene Hernandez of Panorama City was shot at about 1:20 a.m. in the 7200 block of Woodman Avenue, and when officers arrived, he had sustained “multiple gunshot wounds,” the LAPD said in a news release. He was declared dead at the scene.

Hernandez was shot by another man who approached him at the gas station, then fled to a nearby parked pickup truck and drove away, police said.

Police are investigating the incident as being gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.