Man fatally shot behind cannabis dispensary in San Bernardino: Police

A man was shot near a cannabis dispensary in San Bernardino early Saturday morning and later died of his injuries, according to Lt. Michele Mahan of the San Bernardino Police Department.

The man, whose identify has not been released, was found suffering from an unknown number of gunshot wounds in a parking lot behind a dispensary at 570 W. Fourth St. by Police Department officers after they heard gunshots at about 3:52 a.m., Mahan said.

The victim later died at a local hospital, and no motive or suspect information has been released.

Contrary to some earlier reports, the shooting did not occur near the Regal Cinemas in San Bernardino, Mahan said.

“Although this location is near the movie theater and shares a public parking lot in common, this shooting did NOT take place at the theater and was unrelated to the theater in any way,” Mahan said in an email. “The theater had been closed for several hours before the shooting took place. The shooting is believed to have been related to the marijuana dispensary which was open and operational at the time of the shooting.”